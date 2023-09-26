Pensioner spent 19 days in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being hit by the car of a distracted tourist
The woman was crossing Dean Street, Blackpool near The Promenade when the incident occurred.
An 81-year-old woman had to spend 19 days in hospital after she was the victim of a car accident.
A car driven by Trevor Davies (64) of Marley Road, Kingswinsford who was on a visit to the resort hit her.
Davies pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.
He was ordered to pay £197 in fines and £250 compensation to the victim by Blackpool Magistrates.