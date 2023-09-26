News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement
Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering 51-year-old woman
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa

Pensioner spent 19 days in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being hit by the car of a distracted tourist

The woman was crossing Dean Street, Blackpool near The Promenade when the incident occurred.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 26th Sep 2023, 22:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An 81-year-old woman had to spend 19 days in hospital after she was the victim of a car accident.

The woman was crossing Dean Street, Blackpool near The Promenade when the incident occurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A car driven by Trevor Davies (64) of Marley Road, Kingswinsford who was on a visit to the resort hit her.

Davies pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was ordered to pay £197 in fines and £250 compensation to the victim by Blackpool Magistrates.

Related topics:HospitalBlackpool