Speeding Blackpool driver reported after 'blatantly' running red light before playing dumb with police

A speeding driver who ran a red light in Blackpool told police they didn’t know why they had been stopped.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 10:44 am
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 10:45 am

A motorist “blatantly contravened a red traffic light whilst speeding in front of a police car” at around 8.15pm on Friday (March 4).

The driver claimed they did not know why they had been pulled over after being stopped near Common Edge Road.

“Driver reported for summons,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Pictures released by police show the driver was clocked at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

Lancashire Police launched Operation Vanquish – an initiative that targets those who use the county’s roads for criminality - on Tuesday (March 1).

On day one of the Operation, nine drivers were found to be over the limit for drink or drugs after being pulled over by the police.

Another 70 were punished for other offences such as driving without a licence, MOT or insurance, not wearing a seatbelt or driving on cloned plates.

A speeding driver was reported after they ran a red light in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

