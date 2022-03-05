Teen arrested after two people injured in machete attack in Blackpool’s Stanley Park

Police received a report of disorder in Stanley Park involving youths with a machete at around 4.35pm on Friday (March 4).

Two teenagers were injured after being attacked with the machete, but officers said their injuries were “not life-threatening”.

A bag of knives was also found by the police after they conducted a search of the area.

A teenage boy was arrested after two people were attacked with a machete in Stanley Park.

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and common assault.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We realise this incident will leave the public feeling concerned and we have increased patrols in the area.

“[We] have a zero-tolerance policy towards those who chose to carry and brandish weapons and we will work tirelessly to bring all such offenders to justice.”

Section 60 powers were authorised between 6pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday (March 5) following the attack.

The order covered Stanley Park and the roads which border it, including North, South and East Park Drive.

Section 60 orders give police greater stop and search powers within a certain area to prevent further incidents of disorder.

Anyone with information about the incident in Stanley Park, or the identities of those involved, can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0952 of March 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.