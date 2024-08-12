Several suspects still wanted by Lancashire Police following riots in Blackpool as two more people charged

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:22 GMT
Several suspects are still wanted by police following the riots in Blackpool.

Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.

Police have since arrested 20 people in connection with the riots, with several of those later being charged and appearing in court.

Officers want to speak to these three men in connection with the riots in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to these three men in connection with the riots in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to these three men in connection with the riots in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers on Monday reissued a CCTV appeal to identify more suspects they wanted to speak to.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the past week we have posted images of people we wanted to speak to following the serious disorder in Blackpool.

“To update you, we have identified several of them, and we would like to thank you for your help.

“There are still some who we are trying to identify – we continue to ask for your help in doing so.”

Earlier in the day, the force confirmed two more men had been charged as part of their investigation:

Ethan Miles, 21, of Haig Road, Blackpool, was charged with violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday.

Peter Waite, 50, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder. He was also remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday

Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and more arrests will be made.

“We will not tolerate disorder in Lancashire and we will bring those involved to justice.”

If you recognise any of the people in the images, call 101 quoting log 0391 of August 3.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

