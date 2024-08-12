Several suspects still wanted by Lancashire Police following riots in Blackpool as two more people charged
Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.
Police have since arrested 20 people in connection with the riots, with several of those later being charged and appearing in court.
Officers on Monday reissued a CCTV appeal to identify more suspects they wanted to speak to.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the past week we have posted images of people we wanted to speak to following the serious disorder in Blackpool.
“To update you, we have identified several of them, and we would like to thank you for your help.
“There are still some who we are trying to identify – we continue to ask for your help in doing so.”
Earlier in the day, the force confirmed two more men had been charged as part of their investigation:
Ethan Miles, 21, of Haig Road, Blackpool, was charged with violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday.
Peter Waite, 50, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder. He was also remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday
Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and more arrests will be made.
“We will not tolerate disorder in Lancashire and we will bring those involved to justice.”
If you recognise any of the people in the images, call 101 quoting log 0391 of August 3.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.