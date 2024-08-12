Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another two people have been charged following rioting in Blackpool last week.

Ethan Miles, 21, of Haig Road, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder and remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (Monday, August 12).

Peter Waite, 50, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder.

He was also been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates today.

The scenes in Blackpool at the weekend | @farishphotos | @farishphotos

More arrests to come, say police

Det. Ch. Supt. Pauline Stables of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to make arrests and charge people following the disorder seen in some parts of our county last week.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and more arrests will be made.

“We will not tolerate disorder in Lancashire and we will bring those involved to justice.

“To those members of our communities who have been affected by the disorder, we thank you for your co-operation and understanding.

“Public safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything we do.”