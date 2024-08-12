Lancashire Police make further arrests after Blackpool rioting
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ethan Miles, 21, of Haig Road, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder and remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (Monday, August 12).
Peter Waite, 50, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder.
He was also been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates today.
More arrests to come, say police
Det. Ch. Supt. Pauline Stables of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to make arrests and charge people following the disorder seen in some parts of our county last week.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and more arrests will be made.
“We will not tolerate disorder in Lancashire and we will bring those involved to justice.
“To those members of our communities who have been affected by the disorder, we thank you for your co-operation and understanding.
“Public safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything we do.”