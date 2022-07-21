Police were called to a report of an armed robbery outside the Co-Op store in Warley Road at around 1.20pm on Thursday (July 21).

A man assaulted a security guard with a hammer before taking a cash box and fleeing in an Audi being driven by a second man.

The security guard was not seriously injured.

Det Insp Steve Montgomery, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are very keen to speak to you if you saw what happened or have any information which can assist our enquiries.

“If you were in the Dickson Road area around 1.15pm, or saw the offenders making off from the scene, please get in touch.

“Furthermore, if you were driving by and have dashboard mounted camera footage, we would urge you to contact us.”

A security guard was attacked during a cash-in-transit robbery outside a Co-op store in Blackpool (Credit: Google)