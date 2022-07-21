Lancashire Constabulary recorded 23,603 offences in Blackpool in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 24% compared to the previous year, when there were 19,106.

There were big rises in the number of reported incidents of sexual and violent crime.

There has been a huge rise in reported crime in Blackpool

And, at 170.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.

Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 917 were sexual offences – an increase of 39% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 8,631 to 10,944 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 47%, from 2,480 incidents to 3,641.

And theft offences rose by 26%, with 5,535 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.

At 40.0 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.

Crimes recorded in Blackpool included:

917 sexual offences, a rise of 39%

10,944 violent offences, a rise of 27%

2,670 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 17%

486 drug offences, down 20%

305 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 31%

1,929 public order offences, up 19%

5,535 theft offences, a rise of 26%