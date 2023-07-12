News you can trust since 1873
Second man charged with robbery after armed men threaten Cash Convertors staff before stealing jewellery in Blackpool

A second man has been charged after masked men threatened staff before stealing jewellery during a robbery at the Cash Convertors in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST

Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Church Street at around 9.45am on Wednesday (October 19).

The offenders proceeded to threaten staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of jewellery.

No injuries were reported.

Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Blackpool before threatening staff (Credit: Google)Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Blackpool before threatening staff (Credit: Google)
In October, Jack Tinsley, 27, of Moorlands Crescent, Mossley, was charged with robbery and remanded into custody.

He has since appeared at Preston Crown Court.

On Monday (July 11), a second man was charged with robbery following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gerry Michael O’Shea, 21, of Lewis Road, Manchester, was later remanded into custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates on July 11.