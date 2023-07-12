Second man charged with robbery after armed men threaten Cash Convertors staff before stealing jewellery in Blackpool
Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Church Street at around 9.45am on Wednesday (October 19).
The offenders proceeded to threaten staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of jewellery.
No injuries were reported.
In October, Jack Tinsley, 27, of Moorlands Crescent, Mossley, was charged with robbery and remanded into custody.
He has since appeared at Preston Crown Court.
On Monday (July 11), a second man was charged with robbery following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Gerry Michael O’Shea, 21, of Lewis Road, Manchester, was later remanded into custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates on July 11.