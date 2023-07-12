Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Church Street at around 9.45am on Wednesday (October 19).

The offenders proceeded to threaten staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of jewellery.

No injuries were reported.

Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Blackpool before threatening staff (Credit: Google)

In October, Jack Tinsley, 27, of Moorlands Crescent, Mossley, was charged with robbery and remanded into custody.

He has since appeared at Preston Crown Court.

On Monday (July 11), a second man was charged with robbery following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.