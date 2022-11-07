Jodie Atwell has been missing since November 1 and was last seen in Cleveleys.

The 15-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, with red and blonde hair in box braids.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat, navy leggings and black Nike React trainers.

She has links to Stockport but police believe she may have travelled to the Manchester area.

“We asked for your help locating Jodie Atwell last week – but she is still missing and we are extremely worried about her,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We are incredibly concerned about her and are asking anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 624 of November 1.

Police are incredibly concerned about Jodie Atwell who was last seen in Cleveleys on November 1 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.