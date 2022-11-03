Lancashire Police search for missing Thornton Cleveleys schoolgirl Jodie Atwell
An urgent police search is under way for a missing girl in Thornton Cleveleys.
By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 8:11am
Officers are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Jodie Atwell, who was last seen leaving home at 11.38am on Tuesday (November 1).
Jodie is described as around 5ft 3ins tall with red and blonde hair in box braids.
She also wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat, navy leggings and black Nike trainers.
Most Popular
If you have any information on Jodie’s whereabouts, call 101, quoting the log number 0624 of November 1.