Lancashire Police search for missing Thornton Cleveleys schoolgirl Jodie Atwell

An urgent police search is under way for a missing girl in Thornton Cleveleys.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 8:11am

Officers are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Jodie Atwell, who was last seen leaving home at 11.38am on Tuesday (November 1).

Jodie is described as around 5ft 3ins tall with red and blonde hair in box braids.

She also wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat, navy leggings and black Nike trainers.

Jodie Atwell, 15, is missing from home in Thornton Cleveleys

If you have any information on Jodie’s whereabouts, call 101, quoting the log number 0624 of November 1.

For immediate sightings, call 999.