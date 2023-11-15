Search continues for man wanted in connection with burglaries at businesses in Blackpool
A business in Lytham Road and one on Waterloo Road were burgled in the early hours of October 13.
A takeaway on Coronation Street was also burgled between 6.30am and 6.40am on September 8.
Officers on Wednesday (September 15) renewed their appeal to identify a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the offences.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in this picture may have some information which could help our investigation.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected].
Quote 0518 if you have information about the burglaries which occurred on October 13, and 0234 of September 8 for the takeaway incident.