Search continues for man wanted in connection with burglaries at businesses in Blackpool

A man is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with burglaries at a number of businesses in the resort.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with a number of burglaries in the resort (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with a number of burglaries in the resort (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A business in Lytham Road and one on Waterloo Road were burgled in the early hours of October 13.

A takeaway on Coronation Street was also burgled between 6.30am and 6.40am on September 8.

Officers on Wednesday (September 15) renewed their appeal to identify a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the offences.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in this picture may have some information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected].

Quote 0518 if you have information about the burglaries which occurred on October 13, and 0234 of September 8 for the takeaway incident.