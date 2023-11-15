A man is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with burglaries at a number of businesses in the resort.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with a number of burglaries in the resort (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A business in Lytham Road and one on Waterloo Road were burgled in the early hours of October 13.

A takeaway on Coronation Street was also burgled between 6.30am and 6.40am on September 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on Wednesday (September 15) renewed their appeal to identify a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the offences.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in this picture may have some information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected].