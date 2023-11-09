Man wanted in connection with burglaries at two businesses in Blackpool
A man is wanted by police in connection with two burglaries in the resort.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A business in Lytham Road and one on Waterloo Road were burgled in the early hours of October 13.
Officers on Thursday (November 9) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in this picture may have some information which could help our investigation.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quote log LC-20231013-0518.