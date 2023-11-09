News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted in connection with burglaries at two businesses in Blackpool

A man is wanted by police in connection with two burglaries in the resort.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Nov 2023, 20:03 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 20:06 GMT
A business in Lytham Road and one on Waterloo Road were burgled in the early hours of October 13.

Officers on Thursday (November 9) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in this picture may have some information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quote log LC-20231013-0518.