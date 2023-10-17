News you can trust since 1873
Search continues for man wanted for attempted wounding after two police cars rammed by 4x4 in Blackpool

A renewed appeal has been launched to find a man is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
The two police cars were rammed by the 4x4 in England Avenue on Monday morning (October 9).

Officers last week launched an appeal to find Liam Brown who is wanted for attempted Section 18 wounding.

Detectives on Tuesday (October 17) renewed their appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Liam Brown is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Liam Brown is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 35-year-old is approximately 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask that the public don’t approach Brown but to report any sightings of him to police.”

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should call 101 or email f[email protected], quoting 0395 of October 9.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.