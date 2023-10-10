Man wanted for attempted wounding after two police cars rammed by 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool
A man is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool.
The two police cars were rammed by the 4x4 in England Avenue on Monday morning (October 9).
Officers now want to locate Liam Brown who is wanted for attempted Section 18 wounding.
The 35-year-old is approximately 5ft 5ins and of stocky build.
“We ask that the public don’t approach Brown but to report any sightings of him to police,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should call 101 or email f[email protected], quoting 0395 of October 9.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.