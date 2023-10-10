News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Stabbing victim in hospital after being slashed in neck
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Man wanted for attempted wounding after two police cars rammed by 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool

A man is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two police cars were rammed by the 4x4 in England Avenue on Monday morning (October 9).

Officers now want to locate Liam Brown who is wanted for attempted Section 18 wounding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 35-year-old is approximately 5ft 5ins and of stocky build.

Most Popular
Liam Brown is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Liam Brown is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Liam Brown is wanted after two police cars were rammed by a 4x4 vehicle in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We ask that the public don’t approach Brown but to report any sightings of him to police,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should call 101 or email f[email protected], quoting 0395 of October 9.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.