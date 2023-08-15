News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Scottish man admits to fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in St Michael’s on Wyre

A Scottish man admitted to his fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in St Michael’s on Wyre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 19:37 BST

Graham Lyndon was driving a VW Passat when he was pulled over in Rawcliffe Road on August 12.

The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested after he was found to be almost twice the legal limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lyndon had four previous convictions for drink-driving in Scotland, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

A Scottish man admitted to his fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in LancashireA Scottish man admitted to his fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in Lancashire
A Scottish man admitted to his fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in Lancashire

He admitted to the offence in Lancashire and to having no insurance or licence.

Lyndon was bailed to his home in James Campbell Road, Ayr.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports and he will next appear on September 20.