When she arrived at the school, other parents thought she was drunk and contacted police.
Officers traced her to her home in Airedale Avenue, Blackpool, after she had driven with a child in her Volkswagen Caddy.
She failed a breath test and was arrested.
Alison Crouchley pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was was banned from driving for 29 months.
She was also given an eight week jail term suspended for a year.
She must go on an alcohol treatment course, attend ten rehabilitation days and do 60 hours unpaid work.
Sentencing her, District Judge Phil Barnes said: “You need help but you will not get that help in prison.”
The hearing was told Crouchley realised she had a drink problem and the court heard it was her addiction to booze which caused her “very high” alcohol reading.