When she arrived at the school, other parents thought she was drunk and contacted police.

Officers traced her to her home in Airedale Avenue, Blackpool, after she had driven with a child in her Volkswagen Caddy.

She failed a breath test and was arrested.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Alison Crouchley pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was was banned from driving for 29 months.

She was also given an eight week jail term suspended for a year.

She must go on an alcohol treatment course, attend ten rehabilitation days and do 60 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing her, District Judge Phil Barnes said: “You need help but you will not get that help in prison.”