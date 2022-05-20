School run mum was four times drink-drive limit

A woman went on a school-run almost four times over the drink drive limit.

By Simon Drury
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:33 pm

When she arrived at the school, other parents thought she was drunk and contacted police.

Officers traced her to her home in Airedale Avenue, Blackpool, after she had driven with a child in her Volkswagen Caddy.

She failed a breath test and was arrested.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Alison Crouchley pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was was banned from driving for 29 months.

She was also given an eight week jail term suspended for a year.

She must go on an alcohol treatment course, attend ten rehabilitation days and do 60 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing her, District Judge Phil Barnes said: “You need help but you will not get that help in prison.”

The hearing was told Crouchley realised she had a drink problem and the court heard it was her addiction to booze which caused her “very high” alcohol reading.