Dad arrested after police bust drug deal

A father was arrested by police watching a suspected drug deal.

Oskar Dmochowski, 34, of Singleton Walk, Blackpool was the driver of the BMW under scrutiny in Charles Street.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court

He was searched and a wrap of amphetamine was found in his pocket. A small axe was also found in the car.

The court heard that the defendant was a carer for his four-year-old son.

He had been found guilty of possessing the drug and the offensive weapon at an earlier trial.

Blackpool Magistrates imposed a three month jail term suspended for a year with ten rehabilitation days. He must also pay costs of £748.

Woman smashed TV in WhatsApp row

A 46-year-old woman smashed a TV set during a domestic row.

Donna Hoban of Charles Street, Blackpool admitted criminal damage when she appeared before the town's magistrates.

The court heard the argument started over her partner's use of What's App.

Hoban was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

BMW driver banned for three years

A man was banned from driving for three years after he admitted his second offence of failing to give police a blood sample.

Alexander Dixon, 33, of Mount Road, Fleetwood, was stopped after he was caught reaching speeds of more than 90mph on the M6.

A drugs wipe proved positive but Dixon refused a subsequent blood test.

It was his second conviction for the same offence.

As well as his ban he must also undertake 100 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

He must pay £235 costs, Blackpool Magistrates ordered.

Woman hid under duvet to hide from police

Police called to a Cleveleys flat found a woman hiding under a duvet.

There was supposed to be no contact between the woman and flat owner Zak Wileman, 32, of Luton Road, due to terms of his court bail, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Wileman admitted breaching the order and was rebailed until August 24.