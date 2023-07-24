News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool hotel worker threatens to set fire to relative's home

A Blackpool hotel worker sent a chilling email to police threatening to kill members of his own family by burning down their home.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

In a sinister message to Lancashire Police, hotel porter Nicholas Sarjantson warned that he wanted his son – who lived at the house – removed from the address before he set fire to the home.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police traced the email to 47-year-old Sarjantson's home in Alexandra Road, Blackpool.

They found him asleep and when he woke he admitted sending the email.

In a sinister message to Lancashire Police, hotel porter Nicholas Sarjantson warned that he planned to kill family member's by setting fire to their home
In a sinister message to Lancashire Police, hotel porter Nicholas Sarjantson warned that he planned to kill family member's by setting fire to their home
Sarjantson pleaded guilty to making threats to kill by committing arson to a home in Bournemouth Road, Blackpool.

He also admitted sending an email containing a threat likely to cause distress.

Scott Parker, prosecuting, said the would-be victims of the arson threat accepted that Sarjantson may have acted when intoxicated.

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports and Sarjantson was bailed with conditions until August 24.