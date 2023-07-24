In a sinister message to Lancashire Police, hotel porter Nicholas Sarjantson warned that he wanted his son – who lived at the house – removed from the address before he set fire to the home.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police traced the email to 47-year-old Sarjantson's home in Alexandra Road, Blackpool.

They found him asleep and when he woke he admitted sending the email.

In a sinister message to Lancashire Police, hotel porter Nicholas Sarjantson warned that he planned to kill family member's by setting fire to their home

Sarjantson pleaded guilty to making threats to kill by committing arson to a home in Bournemouth Road, Blackpool.

He also admitted sending an email containing a threat likely to cause distress.

Scott Parker, prosecuting, said the would-be victims of the arson threat accepted that Sarjantson may have acted when intoxicated.

