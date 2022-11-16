Robber assaults man before stealing his mobile phone and cash in Blackpool town centre
A robber assaulted a man before stealing his mobile phone and cash in Blackpool town centre.
The robbery occurred on the corner of Abingdon Street at around 11.05pm on Wednesday (November 9).
The suspect assaulted the victim before taking his mobile phone, wallet and between £100 and £200 in cash.
Following the incident, the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card in a local store.
Detectives on Wednesday (November 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the robbery,