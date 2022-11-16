News you can trust since 1873
Robber assaults man before stealing his mobile phone and cash in Blackpool town centre

A robber assaulted a man before stealing his mobile phone and cash in Blackpool town centre.

By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 2:19pm

The robbery occurred on the corner of Abingdon Street at around 11.05pm on Wednesday (November 9).

The suspect assaulted the victim before taking his mobile phone, wallet and between £100 and £200 in cash.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to trace him in connection with a robbery in Blackpool town centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following the incident, the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card in a local store.

Detectives on Wednesday (November 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the robbery,

Anyone who recognises the suspect, witnessed the incident or has any information that may help police should call 101, quoting 1620 of November 9.