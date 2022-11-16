The robbery occurred on the corner of Abingdon Street at around 11.05pm on Wednesday (November 9).

The suspect assaulted the victim before taking his mobile phone, wallet and between £100 and £200 in cash.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to trace him in connection with a robbery in Blackpool town centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following the incident, the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card in a local store.

Detectives on Wednesday (November 16) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the robbery,