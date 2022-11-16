Valerie Kneale, 75, died on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.

A post-mortem examination found she had sadly died from a haemorrhage caused by a “non-medical related internal injury”.

Police subsequently launched a murder investigation.

Despite a lengthy inquiry, including interviewing staff and conducting forensic testing, officers said they had yet to identify her killer.

Detectives on Wednesday (November 16), issued a renewed appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Valerie’s murder is truly tragic and heart-breaking. She was a patient in the hospital, receiving medical treatment when she was subjected to a horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

“For four years Valerie’s family have been left devastated by her death, they want and deserve justice.

“We know someone will have information key to our investigation. We know someone can help us the find the person responsible.

“I would urge that person to come forward to help us solve this terrible crime.”

She added: “Our investigation has been lengthy. We have been conducting extensive enquiries, including gathering witness statements, forensic examinations and medical reviews, all of which take time to complete in a methodical and structured manner.

“Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients.

“We continue to support Valerie’s family and they are being kept fully updated by a specially trained officer.

“Again I ask anyone with information to come forward – any new material received at this stage of the investigation could be the crucial breakthrough we need.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation can call 101, quoting log number 0356 of November 16.