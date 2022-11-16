News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool men appear in court after explosive row with neighbours

A simmering row between neighbours erupted in violence and criminal damage, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

By Matthew Calderbank
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 9:38am

Tensions between two bickering households in Elm Avenue, near Stanley Park, boiled over on Sunday, November 13.

Magistrates heard how a father and son caused thousands of pounds in criminal damage to their neighbours’ house, including breaking windows and damaging a door and vehicle.

Donny Barratt, 18, Jason Barratt, 50 and Declan Marshall, 23, appeared in the dock on Tuesday (November 15) where they admitted affray.

The row broke out between neighbours in Elm Avenue, Blackpool

Jason and Donny also admitted causing criminal damage.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports on the three men.

They were bailed on condition they do not go to their neighbours’ property or contact their neighbours.