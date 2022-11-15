Caleb Carr, 29, removed all his clothes and footwear and strode along Plymouth Road near his home in Layton, across the railway tracks from Aldi.

Carr admitted outraging public decency on June 19 this year.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer who tried to arrest him by biting into his arm and kicking him in the groin.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Carr, of Mowbray Drive, had a drink problem.

The court was told how police were alerted to Carr who was seen running around the road naked. Two officers followed him and tried to arrest him, but Carr resisted.

The injured officer was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to have his bite wound treated.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “He has an alcohol problem and takes solace in the bottle.”

Carr was handed a one year community punishment with 20 rehabilitation days.