Burglar who stole jewellery and other high value items after ransacking homes in Blackpool, St Annes and Bispham jailed

Ferenc Horvath, 31, pleaded guilty to three residential burglaries, one attempted burglary and four counts of fraud.

Horvath, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, was subsequently sentenced to 21 months in prison at Preston Crown Court.

The offences were committed in Blackpool, St Annes and Bispham.

Ferenc Horvath was sentenced to 21 months in prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Horvath would climb through unlocked windows before ransacking the properties, stealing jewellery and other high value items.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid, of Blackpool Targeted Crime Team, said: “Some of the Jewellery was of high sentimental value to the victims who now have to come to terms they may never see precious items again.

“I am grateful for the court in passing a custodial sentence in this case and hope this gives his victims some measure of comfort.”

