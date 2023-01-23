Lancashire Police announced on Friday (January 23) it was fining the Prime Minister after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video.

The video was filmed to promote the latest round of “levelling up” spending as he visited Lancashire on Thursday (January 19).

Mr Sunak has agreed to pay the fine and No. 10 issued an apology on his behalf last week.

Rishi Sunak said he "deeply regrets" not wearing a seatbelt as he filmed a social media clip in the back of a moving car in Blackpool

Asked on Monday during a visit to Berrywood Hospital in Northampton whether he would personally apologise for not wearing a seatbelt, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, I regret not wearing a seatbelt.

“It was a mistake and that is why I apologised straight away.”

It is the second fixed penalty notice he has received in less than a year, which his critics have looked to capitalise on.

He paid one as chancellor, alongside Boris Johnson, as part of the police investigation into Downing Street parties held during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Sunak was handed the punishment after attending a lockdown-busting gathering to mark the then-prime minister’s birthday.

Last week he became the second prime minister in history, after Mr Johnson, to be given a police fine while in the top job.

Asked on Monday whether the public could trust him as Prime Minister to follow the “laws of the land”, Mr Sunak replied: “Of course I do (follow the law).

“In this instance, I made a mistake which I regret deeply and that’s why I apologised straight away.”

Lancashire Police did not reveal how much Mr Sunak was fined, but fixed penalty notices for seatbelt offences are usually £100, rising to up to £500 if taken to court.

A fixed penalty notice is a sanction for breaking the law which allows the recipient to pay a set amount to avoid going to court.