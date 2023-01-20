Downing Street said the Prime Minister made a “brief error of judgement” by removing his seat belt whilst filming a social media clip during his visit to Lancashire on Thursday (January 19).

The Prime Minister has yet to issue a public apology for the gaffe, but a Downing Street spokesman has apologised on his behalf, saying Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake”.

“The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” the spokesman added.

But being sorry might not be enough for the freewheeling PM.

Lancashire Police have confirmed they are ‘looking into the matter’, though No.10 said it has yet to be contacted by the force.

The offence usually carries an automatic on-the-spot £100 fine – which could increase to £500 if the case went to court.

Rishi Sunak was caught failing to wear a seat belt whilst filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car in Lancashire on Thursday, January 19

Blackpool MP calls police investigation ‘a waste of time’

Scott Benton, the outspoken Conservative MP for Blackpool South, accused Lancashire Police of wasting their time by investigating the offence.

He tweeted: “LancsPolice do an amazing job but I’m sure their time is better spent investigating serious crime which impacts on my constituents.

"The vast majority of people would think that politically motivated complaints about a seat belt are not good use of frontline resources.”

Scott Benton (left), Conservative MP for Blackpool South, accused Lancashire Police of wasting their time by investigating the offence

The video – to promote the latest round of “levelling up” spending in the North West – was posted on Mr Sunak’s Instagram account.

In the clip, which lasts around a minute, the unbelted Mr Sunak is seen addressing the camera whilst a passenger in a car travelling alongside a police escort.

Mr Sunak was previously issued a fixed penalty notice for his part in the Partygate scandal whilst serving as Chancellor under then PM Boris Johnson.

Labour said Mr Sunak's video was adding to "endless painful viewing" after he previously appeared to struggle to make a contactless payment with his card.

