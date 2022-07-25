Officers were called to a report a woman in her 30s had been attacked in Dickson Road at around 2.10am on Sunday (July 24).

After the attack, the victim got into a taxi and was taken to an address near Stanley Park – where she told her family about the incident.

Detectives said they were keen to speak to the taxi driver – who police emphasised was not being treated as a suspect – following the attack.

“I must stress the driver is being treated as a witness and is not suspected of any crime,” Det Sgt Chris Smith added.

“If this was you, please come forward immediately as we believe you could help with our investigation.

“Officers are supporting the victim and we are conducting a number of enquiries to identify the offender.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0152 of July 24.