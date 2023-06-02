News you can trust since 1873
Public urged not to approached Fleetwood man wanted by police over assault allegations

A man from Fleetwood is wanted by police in relation to assault allegations.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 18:58 BST

Nathan Wilson is wanted in relation to allegations of assault.

The 24-year-old is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with light brown hair.

Wilson has a broken heart tattoo under his right eye and numerous neck tattoos.

Have you seen Nathan Wilson? Officers want to speak to him in relation to allegations of assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Nathan Wilson? Officers want to speak to him in relation to allegations of assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Blackpool and the Thornton-Cleveleys area.

Lancashire Police warned the public not to approach Wilson, but to report any sightings via 999.

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 0077 of June 2.