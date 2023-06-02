Lewis Prince subjected the boy to a “sickening and repeated assault” at a home in Blackpool on December 7, 2022.

A jury heard the 29-year-old strangled, smothered, slapped and punched the boy, with part of the attack captured on film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child was taken to hospital with extensive bruising to his face and throat, and medics found he was in the penultimate stage of asphyxia.

Lewis Prince has been convicted of attempting to kill a toddler in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Prince fled the address before officers arrived but he was later arrested in a car travelling towards Manchester.

During the trial Prince accepted he lied in his police interview, and said he had slapped the toddler in the face and squeezed his cheeks in an attempt to stop him crying.

But he denied attempted murder, claiming he had neither strangled nor smothered the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury rejected that notion and took around an hour to find Prince unanimously guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had already pleaded guilty to an assault by beating charge, which related to an assault on a woman.

Prince, of Browning Road, Swinton, will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 4.

Det Sgt Isobel Garratt, of Lancashire Police, said: “The defendant, Lewis Prince, has demonstrated he is a highly dangerous individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has, from his arrest through to his trial, failed at every opportunity to understand and take responsibility for the grievous and abhorrent harm which he caused a vulnerable baby in distress.

“Fortunately, the jury were more than capable of seeing through his lies, and have recognised that when a 29-year-old man strangles and smothers a vulnerable toddler, there is only one thing that he intends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “This has been an emotive case for everyone involved, where the evidence gathered has been of a harrowing nature.

“I would commend the jury for their professionalism throughout the trial. Furthermore, I would like to thank the victim’s mother for her assistance throughout the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has been incredibly brave when faced with tremendously difficult circumstances.