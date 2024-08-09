Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A professional boxer has been found guilty manslaughter after a man died following an attack in Blackpool.

Mali Wright, 30 originally from Leeds, assaulted Daniel Allsop, 38, on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on October 2, 2023.

Mr Allsop had walked to Bethesda Road with the intention of buying drugs.

However, when he arrived Wright punched him, breaking his ribs and rupturing his spleen before chasing him away.

Mali Wright assaulted Daniel Allsop on Bethesda Road | Lancashire Police

Mr Allsop collapsed in the doorway of a nearby McDonald's restaurant a short time later and was taken to hospital.

He died two days later as a result of his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and Wright was arrested in Blackpool four days later on October 6, 2023.

Officers searched his car and home and found a large quantity of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of over £2,500.

They also found more than £6,800 in cash and two phones containing evidence of the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

As he was being walked through the police station, Wright discarded 24 individual wraps of crack cocaine on the floor.

He chose not to answer any questions when he was interviewed by the police under caution.

Wright was found guilty of Daniel Allsop’s manslaughter following a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court on Friday (August 9).