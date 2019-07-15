Poulton Spar robbery: Blackpool Police hunt man who threatened staff with a metal bar

Have your say

Police are hunting a man who brandished a metal bar while robbing a Spar in Poulton.



Officers confirmed that they were called at 10:20pm last night after a robbery at the Spar on Garstang Road East in Poulton.

The man robbed the Spar armed with a metal bar.

A man reportedly entered the store and demanded money from the staff, threatening them with a metal bar.

Police say he fled the scene with "a quantity of cash".

No one was injured during the incident, and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1645 of July 14.