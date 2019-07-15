Blackpool high speed BMW crash driver who left three women seriously injured is jailed

A motorist who fled the scene of an accident which seriously injured three people has been jailed for two years.

Three people were seriously hurt in the two car crash in Garstang Road, Blackpool, in August 2018, just past the PlayFootball five-a-side sports complex - leading to a helicopter search.

The wreckage of the BMW Wood was driving

Dominic Wood, 39, was driving at more than double the speed limit in a BMW M4 before colliding with a Skoda Citigo and Nissan Note cars on the A586, Garstang Road West, Blackpool.

Preston Crown Court heard the BMW was so badly damaged it was left missing a wheel.

Wood, of Newton Drive, Blackpool, and a front seat passenger, fled the scene having suffered only minor injuries, but left three women seriously injured.

Two fire engines and crews were called out at 8.15pm to help their female back seat passenger, Codie Clark, 25, who was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries and still has pain in her hips.

Fire crews had to cut two women free from the wreckage of a Skoda

Prosecutors said she has since been diagnosed with PTSD and had to leave her job.

The emergency crews also had to free two Fylde women, Sandra Southern and Angela Fraser, both in their 50s, from the Skoda by cutting the roof off.

One had a fractured sternum and broken wrist, while the other had broken hand and wrist, cracked rib and muscle damage to her neck, and was diagnosed with PTSD.

The Nissan driver escaped injury.

Wood admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Garstang Road, which links Grange Park and Layton to Poulton, was closed for more than six hours following the crash, with Blackpool Transport saying its 2C and 6 bus services were temporarily unavailable to get to Grange Park as a result.

Recorder Robert Lazarus imposed a four year disqualification and extended retest.