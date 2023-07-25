News you can trust since 1873
Poulton death crash driver Ashley Dean to face Preston Crown Court trial over woman's death

A 39-year-old tradesman has been sent for trial accused of causing a woman's death by dangerous driving.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

Poulton mum Lisa Birtwistle, aged in her 30s, sadly died when the Vauxhall Vivaro in which she was a passenger veered off the road and struck a stone bollard in Blackpool Road, Poulton on March 23 last year.

Police closed the road for seven hours while while an investigation took place to establish the full circumstances of what led to the tragic crash.

Today (July 25), the driver – electrician Ashley Dean of Argyle Road, Poulton – appeared before District Judge Richard Jepson at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Blackpool Magistrates’ CourtBlackpool Magistrates’ Court
It was heard that Ms Birtwistle and the driver had visited the nearby Castle Gardens pub before the tragic crash which took her life.

He is charged with causing Lisa’s death by dangerous driving and a second allegation of causing her death whilst being an uninsured driver.

Dean was bailed and his case sent to Preston Crown Court for trial where he will appear on Tuesday, August 22.