Poulton mum Lisa Birtwistle, aged in her 30s, sadly died when the Vauxhall Vivaro in which she was a passenger veered off the road and struck a stone bollard in Blackpool Road, Poulton on March 23 last year.

Police closed the road for seven hours while while an investigation took place to establish the full circumstances of what led to the tragic crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (July 25), the driver – electrician Ashley Dean of Argyle Road, Poulton – appeared before District Judge Richard Jepson at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court

It was heard that Ms Birtwistle and the driver had visited the nearby Castle Gardens pub before the tragic crash which took her life.

He is charged with causing Lisa’s death by dangerous driving and a second allegation of causing her death whilst being an uninsured driver.