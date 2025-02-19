Police warn public not to approach man who goes by the name 'Dicko' with links to Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have urged members of the public not to approach a man wanted on recall to prison.
Kenneth Dickson, who also goes by ‘Kenny’, ‘Dicko’ and Kenneth Dixon, is wanted on recall to prison, and in breach of his notification requirements.
He is described as having short, fair hair, is of a large build and is 6ft 2in.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do not approach him, but call 999 for immediate sightings.”
If you have information to help us locate Dickson, call 101 quoting log 0217 of 13th February.