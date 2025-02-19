Police warn public not to approach man who goes by the name 'Dicko' with links to Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have urged members of the public not to approach a man wanted on recall to prison.

Kenneth Dickson, who also goes by ‘Kenny’, ‘Dicko’ and Kenneth Dixon, is wanted on recall to prison, and in breach of his notification requirements.

Have you seen Kenneth Dixon who also goes by the name of Dicko?Have you seen Kenneth Dixon who also goes by the name of Dicko?
Have you seen Kenneth Dixon who also goes by the name of Dicko? | Blackpool Police

He is described as having short, fair hair, is of a large build and is 6ft 2in.

He has links to Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do not approach him, but call 999 for immediate sightings.”

If you have information to help us locate Dickson, call 101 quoting log 0217 of 13th February.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpool Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice