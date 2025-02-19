Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have urged members of the public not to approach a man wanted on recall to prison.

Kenneth Dickson, who also goes by ‘Kenny’, ‘Dicko’ and Kenneth Dixon, is wanted on recall to prison, and in breach of his notification requirements.

Have you seen Kenneth Dixon who also goes by the name of Dicko? | Blackpool Police

He is described as having short, fair hair, is of a large build and is 6ft 2in.

He has links to Blackpool.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do not approach him, but call 999 for immediate sightings.”

If you have information to help us locate Dickson, call 101 quoting log 0217 of 13th February.