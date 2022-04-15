Police issued a public appeal after a concerned member of the public reported seeing the woman picked up and carried into a van in Westgate Drive at around 11pm on Wednesday (April 13).

The incident reportedly involved several people and lasted for a number of minutes with the woman bundled into the van, prompting concern for her welfare.

Lancashire Police said it was “keeping an open mind as to the nature of the interaction”, but said it was eager to identify all those involved.

A dedicated team of detectives were assigned to work on the investigation and a police appeal urged anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

But the force said it has now identified all those involved and the investigation has been stood down.

It said no offences were reported by those involved and no further action needs to be taken.

A police spokesman said: “Following a public appeal for information we have now identified and spoken with all those involved, with no offences reported.

"No arrests have been made and we do not need to speak to anyone else in relation to this matter.

“We would like to thank those members of the public who came forward and spoke to police, as well as those people who shared our appeals for information.”