Police update after three arrested following Cleveleys assault which left man with ‘jaw injury’
Police were called to a report of an assault on Victoria Road West near the NatWest bank shortly after 4.20pm on Wednesday.
Officers attended and found a man had suffered an “injury to his jaw” in the attack.
Three men - aged 41, 38 and 35 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.
Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday that they were “all released with no further action”.
No further information was provided.
