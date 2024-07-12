Police update after three arrested following Cleveleys assault which left man with ‘jaw injury’

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police issued an update following an assault in Cleveleys which led to three men being arrested.

Police were called to a report of an assault on Victoria Road West near the NatWest bank shortly after 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended and found a man had suffered an “injury to his jaw” in the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Google

Three men - aged 41, 38 and 35 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday that they were “all released with no further action”.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

No further information was provided.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:CleveleysLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice