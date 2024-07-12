Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police issued an update following an assault in Cleveleys which led to three men being arrested.

Police were called to a report of an assault on Victoria Road West near the NatWest bank shortly after 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended and found a man had suffered an “injury to his jaw” in the attack.

Three men - aged 41, 38 and 35 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Friday that they were “all released with no further action”.

No further information was provided.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.