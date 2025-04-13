Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation has been launched after a man exposed himself at a seaside car park.

Patrols have stepped up in St Annes after a man reported exposed himself at North Beach car park on Thursday.

The man has yet to be identified but Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

The force said uniformed and plain clothes officers have been patrolling the area over the weekend.

It follows reports of a man exposing himself on the sand dunes at Starr Gate on Monday and Wednesday. You can read the report here.

A number of people have reported being alarmed by the man's behaviour on the sand dunes at Starr Gate this week | Brian Robert Marshall

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We wanted to give you a update in relation to a concerning incident reported to us on Thursday and let you know what we are doing about it.

"You may have seen a social media post circulating online in relation to a man who is reported to have indecently exposed himself, near to North Beach car park on Clifton Drive, St Annes.

"We take incidents like this extremely seriously and deployed to the report shortly after we received it.

“We also stood up an operation involving visible patrols and plain clothed officers in the area over the weekend, but have so far not identified anyone in relation to this incident.

"We would like to appeal to the public to ask anyone who may have information about this incident that could help our enquiries to come forward.

“We’re particularly interested in any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage that might assist our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious, or witnessed this incident, we'd like to hear from you.

"Likewise, if you are this man or if you know who he is, we’d appeal to you to do the right thing and come forward.

"We will continue to have officers in the area who you can speak to with any concerns - they are there to keep you safe.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0384 of April 10.”