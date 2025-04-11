Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man sunbathing nude on the sand dunes was reported to police after allegedly exposing himself to women and girls.

Beach goers at Starr Gate, between Blackpool and St Annes, were alarmed by the man’s behaviour this week after he was spotted nude on a number of occasions in the vicinity of women and children.

On Wednesday, he was confronted by a woman who snapped a picture of him with his pants down. After sharing the image on Facebook, others came forward saying they were also concerned after encountering him on the dunes.

A number of people have reported being alarmed by the man's behaviour on the sand dunes at Starr Gate this week | Brian Robert Marshall

A group of girls, aged 15, were horrified after allegedly catching him performing a sex act on himself. One mum reported her concerns to Lancashire Police, but the force has yet to comment on the incident.

Mum Kirsty Walsh, who found him with his pants around his ankles, warned others on Facebook after twice encountering him this week, on Monday and Wednesday.

“Naked nonce came at me!” says mum

She said: “Two days ago, I was on the sand dunes (Blackpool Starr Gate) when this naked nonce came at me.

“I shouted at him and he ran off. I was so mad at myself for not going after him and then I go back today and he’s coming at me again, but with his undies on this time.

“So, I ran after him and gave him a piece of my mind. Someone must know him. It's disgusting that kids can't even go to the beach without encountering this kind of behavior, and how many of these creeps are walking around this town like it's normal?”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.