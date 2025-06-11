Police managed to track down a stolen white BMW just 30 minutes after it was taken from Carleton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 5am this morning Lancashire Police received an emergency call regarding a burglary in Carleton during which a white BMW was stolen.

Crime news | MATT SMART

Officers attended the scene and enquires began to locate the car and suspects. Within 30 minutes the vehicle was located in Blackpool and two people were arrested a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One male remains in custody, while a second has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Read More Fire service issues warning to homeowners after kitchen item catches fire at home in Morecambe

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident contact 101 quoting log number LC-20250610-0164.

As the weather improves and the days get longer, please remember to keep doors and windows locked and secured and please do not hesitate to report any suspicions activity directly to police via 101, 999 in an emergency on "doitonline".