Police track down stolen white BMW in record time after it was taken from Carleton
About 5am this morning Lancashire Police received an emergency call regarding a burglary in Carleton during which a white BMW was stolen.
Officers attended the scene and enquires began to locate the car and suspects. Within 30 minutes the vehicle was located in Blackpool and two people were arrested a short time later.
One male remains in custody, while a second has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
If anyone has any information in relation to this incident contact 101 quoting log number LC-20250610-0164.
As the weather improves and the days get longer, please remember to keep doors and windows locked and secured and please do not hesitate to report any suspicions activity directly to police via 101, 999 in an emergency on "doitonline".