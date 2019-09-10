Police think taxi driver could be 'key witness' after Dickson Road robbery

A local taxi driver may have key evidence in a robbery case, police said.

The appeal to identify the mystery driver comes after a woman in her 20s was mugged near Wilkinson Superstore on Dickson Road in central Blackpool at 1am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Police are now appealing for the taxi driver to come forward, as they "may hold vital information to our investigation".

The woman, who had just withdrawn cash from a nearby ATM, was punched in the chest, and had the money snatched from her pocket.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool buses diverted after woman falls ill near the Promenade



Police later arrested a 32 year old man and a 25 year old woman on suspicion of robbery and assault, but both were released under investigation.

After the attack, the woman approached a nearby taxi driver, who offered to take her home free of charge.

Officers have not yet managed to trace the taxi driver, despite having contacted several local firms.

They are now appealing for them to come forward, as they "may hold vital information to our investigation".

Anyone with information should email 8325@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 1105 of 5th April.

A 25 year old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. A 32 year old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.