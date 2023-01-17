Police taser drunk man who they believed was robbing a Blackpool corner shop
Police tasered a drunk young man believing he was staging a shop robbery.
But Krokeme Akponwei, 20, told Blackpool Magistrates he had no wish to steal from the corner shop he uses on a daily basis when he stumbled into the store intoxicated one morning.
The young man was behaving erratically and caused a commotion after staff refused to sell him alcohol at 9am, believing he was already drunk.
Police were called to the scene and – believing a robbery was in progress – officers swiftly used a Taser to incapacitate Akponwei.
The weapon sent an electroshock coursing through his body and officers claimed they were justified in their response after a knife fell out of the 20-year-old’s pocket as he fell to the floor.
The blade was seized and Akponwei was handcuffed and arrested. Officers also found £30 worth of cannabis on him.
Appearing before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, January 17), the defendant, from Cross Street, Blackpool admitted having a knife in public and possessing cannabis.
Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had been drinking with friends through the night and was still drunk when he entered the shop in the morning.
He had no previous convictions.
"He was just a very drunk young man," said his lawyer.
Akponwei was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for a year.
He will have to complete 150 hour unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days. He was also ordered to pay £239 costs.