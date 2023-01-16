Blackpool man tried to sell stun gun to doormen at Garlands club
A man tried to sell a working stun gun to door staff at a Blackpool nightclub.
The doorman at Garlands became suspicious and played for time whilst his colleagues called police to the bar in Talbot Road .
Paul Marshall, 37, from Blackpool but currently of no fixed address, admitted possessing the weapon when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.
The court heard Marshall had shown the club’s door staff how the gun could be charged and used to administer an electric shock.
They told police how Marshall had ‘fired’ the stun gun and they had heard the electroshock weapon ‘crackle’.
Marshall then walked away from Garlands but was stopped a short time later in Dickson Road where he was searched by officers.
He was arrested and taken into custody and the stun gun was seized.
The 37-year-old is currently on remand in prison having admitted robbery in a separate case.
The two cases will be sentenced together at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, March 21.