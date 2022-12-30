Grace Murphy was reported missing on Thursday (December 29) and was last seen in Wellfarm Close in the Walton area of Liverpool.

Merseyside Police says ‘extensive enquiries’ are ongoing to find her and officers believe she might have travelled to Blackpool.

Police in the resort have been alerted to the teenager's disappearance and have issued a public appeal to help with their search for Grace.

16-year-old Grace Murphy is missing from home in Liverpool. Police say she has links to Blackpool and could be in the resort

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers in Liverpool say Grace was last seen wearing a grey top, grey jogging bottoms, pick and white trainers and a white handbag.

The Merseyside force said the teenager has links St Helens and the Bootle area of Liverpool, as well as Blackpool.

