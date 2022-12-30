Re Italiani opened at the former San Marco’s in Lytham Road in March but has closed with immediate effect today (Friday, December 30).

It comes just nine months after the restaurant was extensively refurbished with a new kitchen and bar ahead of its grand opening on March 14.

The owners said the the closure of the short-lived Italian is not due to any business struggles, but instead, revealed they are pursuing a ‘new venture' in the resort.

"No failure”, the owner told customers on Facebook. “We just have a new venture and won’t have time for it and our other businesses.”

At this stage, they haven’t said what the new venture will be, but they have hinted that it is likely to be located in the togramewn centre.

Owner Graeme King said both the Lytham Road restaurant and the building are for sale and he is open to ‘serious enquiries’ from those interested in leasing them.

The sudden closure of Re Italiani has shocked those who regularly dined with them and those who had already booked tables for New Year’s Eve tomorrow night.

The restaurant said everyone with reservations for New Year’s has been contacted.

Before Re Italiani, the building was home to San Marco’s for 18 years before it was forced to close during the Coronavirus lockdowns. It failed to reopen after restrictions were eased.

Statement from Re Italiani owners

The restaurant said: “It is with a heavy heart we regret to inform you we will be closing Re Italiani with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank all our customers and staff who have dined and worked for ourselves and thank everybody for a wonderful time we had.

“This decision was not easy however we feel it’s time for another new venture and we don’t have the time to invest alongside our other businesses.

“If anybody has any enquiries about buying/leasing the business or building or both please contact Graeme King.

“The building has had a full refurb, brand new kitchen, new walk in fridge, new bar, etc.

