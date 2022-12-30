Nolans at Lytham Hall: Maureen Nolan said they can't imagine spending their family Christmas gatherings anywhere else
Maureen Nolan says that after another ‘magical’ Christmas at Lytham Hall she can’t imagine going anywhere else for their family get-together’s.
24 members of the Nolan family gathered at the stately home, where they ate Christmas dinner and had a ‘beautiful time’.
Maureen told the Gazette: “It’s the most magical scenario. We can’t imagine going anywhere else now, we sang all our songs and had a beautiful time.“
The Nolans also had their Christmas 2021 family party at Lytham Hall, and recently hired it for some photos.
Maureen, who is currently performing in Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime in Bolton, added: “Anne did a photoshoot there for Hello mag, with her daughters and grandchildren. Beautiful photos then as well.”
The sisters shared festive photos on social media, along with comments about the ‘magical’ building.
Linda Nolan said: “Another magical Christmas spent at Lytham Hall. Had the best time with the best people, with a spread that felt like we were in Downton Abbey”