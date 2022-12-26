News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nolan Family: 24 of the Nolan family gathered to spend Christmas Day together at Lytham Hall

24 members of the Nolan family came together to spend Christmas Day inside Lytham Hall.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 hours ago - 1 min read

The Nolan sisters shared photos on Twitter, along with comments about the ‘magical’ stately home, where they also met in 2021.

Linda Nolan said: “Another magical Christmas spent at Lytham Hall. Had the best time with the best people, with a spread that felt like we were in Downton Abbey”

Hide Ad
Read More
Maureen Nolan brings holiday hilarity to the resort with comedy show at Blackpoo...
The Nolan family: 24 gathered for a Christmas Day party at Lytham Hall.
Most Popular

Maureen Nolan said: “So great to have spent Christmas at Lytham Hall again, 24 of us together. Couldn’t think of anything better.”

The Nolan family: 24 gathered for a Christmas Day party at Lytham Hall.
Hide Ad
Anne and Maureen Nolan inside Lytham Hall