Police release images of Blackpool man in connection with assault and woman who may have witnessed it
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault and a woman who may have witnessed it.
The assault took place on Sunday, June 8, in Blackpool.
Police were keen to stipulate that they believed the woman was a witness to the assault.
They said: “Do you recognise these people?
“We want to speak to the man in connection with an assault on June 8 in Blackpool.
“We believe the woman may be a witness to the assault.
“We want to stress that she is not in any trouble, and we believe she may be able to help with our enquiries.”
If you recognise them, contact police on 101 or email [email protected].