Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault and a woman who may have witnessed it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place on Sunday, June 8, in Blackpool.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the pair. | Blackpool Police

Police were keen to stipulate that they believed the woman was a witness to the assault.

Read More First picture of paedophile DJ Lee Clark who was jailed for 13 years for raping a child

They said: “Do you recognise these people?

“We want to speak to the man in connection with an assault on June 8 in Blackpool.

“We believe the woman may be a witness to the assault.

“We want to stress that she is not in any trouble, and we believe she may be able to help with our enquiries.”

If you recognise them, contact police on 101 or email [email protected].