Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 19th Jul 2024
This is the first image of a Blackpool DJ jailed for raping and sexually abusing a girl aged under 16.

Lee Clark, 49, of Southfleet Place, Fleetwood was charged with an appalling catalogue of sexual offences against the child, which he denied during his trial at Preston Crown Court in April.

Lancs police

He was charged with a total of 16 offences, with the jury finding him guilty on four counts - 1 x rape, 1 x sexual assault, 1 x assault by penetration and 1 x attempted assault by penetration.

He was remanded in custody and sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, July 15).

His Honour Judge Preston sentenced him to 13 years in prison. The judge also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on the 49-year-old.

Clark attended Hesketh High School in the 80s and was a DJ for hire in Fleetwood and around the Fylde coast in recent years, where he provided music and entertainment for birthdays, weddings and christenings.

