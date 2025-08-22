Police have released CCTV footage of men they want to speak to after people were threatened with weapons during an aggravated burglary at a Blackpool home.

An aggravated burglary at a property on Dale Street on Wednesday evening was reported to police.

It was reported that at around 10.30pm the occupants of the property were threatened with weapons, and a number of items were damaged or taken.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We have some footage to share with you, as we ask for your help identifying the people in it.”

The released video footage shows one man in a white vest and another on a bike entering the property before making off a short time later.

They added: “Enquiries into the report are ongoing, and as part of those enquiries, we’d like to speak with the men pictured.

“We appreciate that the footage isn't of the highest quality, but if you do recognise them, please do get in touch.”

If you know who they are, or have any information or footage that could assist us, please contact 101 quoting log 0042 of 20th August.