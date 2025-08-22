Breaking

Police release CCTV of men they want to speak to after people threatened with weapons at Dale Street property

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
Police have released CCTV footage of men they want to speak to after people were threatened with weapons during an aggravated burglary at a Blackpool home.

An aggravated burglary at a property on Dale Street on Wednesday evening was reported to police.

It was reported that at around 10.30pm the occupants of the property were threatened with weapons, and a number of items were damaged or taken.

Police have released CCTV footage of men they want to speak to after people were threatened with weapons during an aggravated burglary at a home on Dale Street, Blackpool.placeholder image
Police have released CCTV footage of men they want to speak to after people were threatened with weapons during an aggravated burglary at a home on Dale Street, Blackpool. | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We have some footage to share with you, as we ask for your help identifying the people in it.”

The released video footage shows one man in a white vest and another on a bike entering the property before making off a short time later.

They added: “Enquiries into the report are ongoing, and as part of those enquiries, we’d like to speak with the men pictured.

“We appreciate that the footage isn't of the highest quality, but if you do recognise them, please do get in touch.”

If you know who they are, or have any information or footage that could assist us, please contact 101 quoting log 0042 of 20th August.

