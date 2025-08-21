Police issue warning about planned protest at Blackpool hotel this weekend
A post circulating on social media cites that there is to be a “peaceful protest” held this Saturday at noon at the Metropole Hotel to “remove immigrants from being housed illegally in the hotel at taxpayers’ expense”.
Lancashire Police said that the relevant resources will be deployed in response if needed.
They said: “We want to reassure the communities of Lancashire, if we become aware of planned protests or disorder, we can respond quickly and effectively.
“Appropriate resources will be deployed in response to planned protests or disorder, while dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, operating to identify any risks or threats to our communities.”
They added: “The policing response to planned protests will balance the lawful right to peaceful protest with the need to prevent serious disruption and everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or risk of harm.
“If anyone commits a criminal offence at a protest or undertakes disorder they will be dealt with fairly but firmly and within the law.
“In Lancashire we have a strong tradition of community and we will work with residents and partners to ensure we are ready to respond appropriately.”