Police reissue appeal for man wanted on recall to prison and in connection with domestic violence offences
Police have reissued an appeal to speak to a man who is wanted on recall to prison and has links to Blackpool.
Officers want to speak to 24-year-old Jordan Kelly about domestic violence offences.
They said: “We're continuing to look for wanted Jordan Kelly.
“We'd like to speak to Kelly about domestic violence offences. He is also wanted on recall to prison.”
Kelly is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with wavy brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.
If you see him or have any information please call 101 quoting log 0841 of 28th January, or email [email protected]. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.