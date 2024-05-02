Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have reissued an appeal to speak to a man who is wanted on recall to prison and has links to Blackpool.

Officers want to speak to Jordan Kelly about domestic violence offences.

Officers want to speak to 24-year-old Jordan Kelly about domestic violence offences.

READ MORE:

They said: “We're continuing to look for wanted Jordan Kelly.

“We'd like to speak to Kelly about domestic violence offences. He is also wanted on recall to prison.”

Kelly is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with wavy brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.